Join Clearwater for a musical performance on Sunday, November 6, 5 p.m., at the Rosendale Theatre, 408 Main Street. The evening’s lineup includes the luminous harmonies of Jaeger & Reid, the superbly-crafted arrangements of Betty & the Baby Boomers and the hilariously mischievous and unforgettable Roger the Jester.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. All proceeds will help keep Clearwater’s education and advocacy programs afloat. Visit www.clearwater.org for advance tickets. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

Masks are no longer required, but for the safety of Rosendale Theatre’s, as well as Clearwater’s staff and volunteers, they are highly recommended.