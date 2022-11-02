Woodstock Police are seeking three suspects in connection with damage to Tinker Street businesses early Saturday morning.

A bottle of hand lotion was thrown through the front window of Golden Notebook sometime overnight October 28 or early morning October 29. Police are working off photos of the suspect from surveillance footage, Woodstock Police Chief Clayton Keefe said.

“We have some photos of it, but there’s so many new faces in town, it’s really hard to place who the individual is,” Keefe said.

At around 1:15 a.m. on October 29, three individuals bent a flag pole down in front of H. Houst & Son. Keefe said the two incidents are likely related.

More cooking oil theft

The morning of November 1, workers arriving to open Catskill Mountain Pizza spotted a van pulling out of the parking lot after cooking oil was stolen from a container served by Buffalo Biodiesel. The van’s license plate was traced back to the New York City area, Keefe said.

Police were unable to locate the van, but Keefe noted it was headed toward the Route 28 area.

Restaurants in town and surrounding communities have had used cooking oil taken from receptacles, leaving them without a significant source of income. The restaurants sell the used oil to companies that collect it, who then sell it to firms that refine it into fuel.

Keefe believes the November 1 incident is related to the other thefts.

“We’re certainly working with other agencies. If they’re doing it here in Woodstock, they’re probably doing it in adjacent towns,” he said.

Anyone with information on the damage to businesses or cooking oil thefts can call Woodstock police dispatch at 845-679-2422.