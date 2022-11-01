VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! What more important activity can you think to do this week. Whether you vote early or vote on Tuesday, November 8, make sure to vote for your candidate. For a low down of who is running check out: https://hudsonvalleyone.com/2022/10/25/election-2022-so-now-whos-running/.

Fall For Art by the Jewish Federation of Ulster County. Celebrating 26 years. 2022 Virtual juried art show, sale and community fundraiser. Showcasing 35 unique Hudson Valley artists.

When: November 5, 7 p.m. to November 11, 5 p.m.

Where: online at www.fallforart.org

For more info: www.fallforart.org or call (845) 338-8131 Instagram: @fallforarthudsonvalley

— Elizabeth’s pick

“Friends of the Forest.” Fall fundraiser for Mill Brook Preserve. The afternoon will feature music from renowned local musicians the Bernstein-Bard Trio, a live raptor presentation by wildlife rehabilitator Annie Mardiney, plus food, wine and other fun.

When: November 6 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: Unison Arts & Learning Center, 68 Mountain Rest Road, New Paltz

More info and tickets at: millbrookpreserve.org

— Pam’s pick

Spooky! Haunted High Falls. Tales from the Canals presented by Siren Theater with the D&H Canal Historical Society. A spooky theatrical tour through time. Your guide, a local spirit, will take you on a short walk and through a series of connected scenes that will unravel the mysteries of the canal and those who worked and lived by it. Inspired by true tales of haunting and horrors from High Falls and the surrounding towns.

When: November 5 & 6, 7 p.m.

Where: 1315 NY 213, High Falls

For more info: Instagram @siren.theatre

— Genia’s pick

A MAD Soirée. An evening of fun-raising to support MAD’s arts education, workforce training and community event programs. The evening will feature a silent and live auction with famed auctioneer Barry Cherwin filled with art, local goods, a direct appeal and some unique finds. Along with a sampling of beverages and delicious bites from local businesses, the evening includes live music by the Pablo Shine Trio, a chance to contribute a video message to the future for the Wurts Street Bridge Time Capsule Project and a special extended viewing of CPW’s current exhibit Ernest Withers; The Picture Taker. MAD will also be honoring this year’s Red Goat awardees — Lindsey Wolkowicz and Micah Blumenthal, as well as this year’s Todd Samara Art Fund awardee. It’s a one-of-a-kind evening to celebrate MAD’s mission to use the creative arts to engage, unite, and enrich a vibrant, inclusive community for Midtown Kingston. Festive attire encouraged.

When: Sunday, November 6, 5-8 p.m.

Purchase Tickets: MADSoiree.eventbrite.com

For more info: www.madkingston.org

— Elizabeth’s pick

Parallel Lives: Photography, Identity, and Belonging. An ambitious and innovative group exhibition of international contemporary artists, drawn from CPW’s annual open call for submissions. Organized by noted curator Maya Benton, this is the largest exhibition in CPW’s 45-year history and will be on view at a specially designed gallery space. It draws attention to complex notions of community and belonging, and in particular how our social and familial relationships have been reimagined as a result of the conditions of isolation and uncertainty imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Shared tendencies bring this geographically and ethnically diverse group of artists together, including the impulse to explore complex political histories, challenge modes of self-representation, excavate personal and family trauma, and an intense yearning for connection, kinship and community. The opening night party will feature music, food, and drink.

When: Opening Night, November 5, 6-10 p.m. Exhibit will show from: November 5- February 5.

Where: IBM Tech City, Kingston

For more info go to: https://www.cpw.org/news/parallel-lives-photography-identity-and-belonging/

— Lynn’s pick

Book Lovers. The Best American Essays featuring Alexander Chee, editor. Gary Shteyngart, Alex Marzano-Lesnevich, Jung Hae Chae. Hosted by the Golden Notebook.

When: Saturday, November 5 at 2 p.m.

Where: St. Gregory’s Church, Woodstock.

More info: https://goldennotebook.indielite.org/

— Brian’s pick

Kinky Boots. Rhinebeck Theatre Society presents this inclusive, boundary-challenging, thought-provoking, musically riotous and very funny contemporary musical. Directed by Dot Luongo and Rena Gavigan with musical direction by Paul and Joanne Schubert. Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they realized. Starring Michael Britt, Natalie Bunta, Anthony Carl, Dan Chester, Daniel Conroy, Patricia Coté, Andy Crispell, Sarah Daniel, Ashley France, Becca Ann Frank, Marcelle LaBrecque, Tess Leavey, Gillian Lopez, Kevin McCarthy, Frank McGinnis, Michael Monasterial, Howie Riggs and Wendy Urban-Mead.

When: November 4- November 20. Friday and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Sundays at 3 p.m.

Where: Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 661 NY-308, Rhinebeck

For more info and to buy tickets go to: www.centerforperformingarts.org

— Angela’s pick

“Confrontation”: A group show curated by Freya DeNitto. The theme of this exhibition is very open in its definition to either political, personal, social, or simply the confrontation of the artist in the creative struggle with their material and concepts.

When: Opening Reception Saturday, November 5, 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: The Lace Mill Gallery, 165 Cornell Street, Kingston

For more information go to: https://thelacemill.com/#events

— Geddy’s pick

Woodstock Symphony Orchestra Presents Circles. Conductor Carolyn Lechusza Aquallo and featuring the music of Mozart, Beethoven, Dixon and Sphor.

When: Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Woodstock Playhouse, 103 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

More info and to purchase tickets: https://www.woodstockplayhouse.org/woodstocksymphony

–Genia’s pick