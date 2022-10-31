A pedestrian was taken to HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston after being hit by a car Friday evening, according to Kingston City Fire Department Deputy Chief Matt Koch. Reportedly, the person was not seriously injured and was taken to the hospital complaining about wrist pain.

First responders in a fire engine were flagged down by a witness of the crash around 8:23pm in the area at the intersection of Broadway and Franklin Street.

Late last year, Kingston officials completed a new multi-million-dollar design for Broadway after nearly two years of construction and conditions that caused damage to vehicles.

The new design includes several pedestrian walkways with flashing yellow lights to indicate that drivers must yield and stop for pedestrians. These measures were taken to reduce car-pedestrian accidents. Unfortunately, vehicles have been witnessed many times by motorists ignoring the lights and driving through the walkways as pedestrians attempt to cross. This led the city at one point to suggest pedestrians carry a flag as they cross certain areas of Broadway. Before the road was reconstructed, jaywalking was common, with pedestrians and bikes often crossing Broadway in random areas.

There was no further information on Friday’s incident to determine whether or not failure of a vehicle to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk was its cause.

Another part of the new design for Broadway involved relocating parking spaces into a “floating” configuration between a new bike lane and the roadway. This created a situation where car doors are sometimes opened into active vehicle and bicycle traffic lanes. In July of 2022, a Hurley woman was seriously injured as she was getting out of her car on Broadway.

The previous design of Broadway had a similar issue, with cars in the rightmost lane of traffic sometimes having to swerve into the left lane to avoid car doors opening.