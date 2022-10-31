A parade of witches, goblins, princesses, movie and storybook characters and even Hudson Valley Horrors Roller Derby, kicked off the Halloween Fest and Parade Saturday afternoon going from Kingston Plaza to the parking lot of the YMCA. This year’s theme was “Monsters Ball” hosted by MyKingstonKids’ own DJ Frankie Bones. There were singers, various types of music, dancing, illusionist Ryan Dutcher, vendors, food, trick or treating, carnival games and much more. It was a family fun event for all ages!