New York State Police, Village of Ellenville Police, and Town of Shawangunk Police have teamed up to investigate “a series of larcenies from vehicles during the overnight hours of 10/26-10/27/22”.

According to the Ulster County Sheriff’s office, “numerous vehicles” were targeted for property theft “in the towns of Wawarsing, Rochester, and Shawangunk, as well as the Village of Ellenville”.

Law enforcement is asking residents of the aforementioned areas to check home surveillance video for any criminal activity that could be related to the robberies. Anyone with footage or information on the suspect or suspects has been asked to contact Detective Sergeant Margaret Waage at 845-338-3640 or mwaa@co.ulster.ny.us.