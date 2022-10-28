Dr. John Rayburn will present a lecture on “Local and Regional Glacial History at the End of the Last Ice Age” as SUNY Ulster’s 2022 John Burroughs Natural Science Lecturer on November 2 at 7 p.m. in the Captain Jack Rose Memorial Lecture Hall (BUR 120).

For those who follow Hudson Valley history and geology, this lecture will provide an overview of the long geologic history of the Hudson Valley. Learn how a few thousand years ago, during the Pleistocene Ice Age, all of the Hudson Valley was covered with a thick sheet of glacial ice that, as the climate began to warm, exposed the landscape we know and love today. Dr. Rayburn will reveal how researchers are able to unravel the complex history of this process.

Dr. Rayburn is a professor in the SUNY New Paltz Geology Department, where he specializes in geomorphology and environmental geology. His professional research interests include the examination of post-glacial lake sediments and the timing of deglaciation in the Hudson Valley and eastern New York.

The John Burroughs Natural Science Lecture Series is named in honor of the renowned local naturalist John Burroughs and is sponsored by SUNY Ulster’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Department. The series seeks to bring speakers periodically to the SUNY Ulster campus, offering free lectures to the academic community and the general public on topics of interest in the natural sciences.

The lecture is free and open to the public. There will be a check-in table outside of Burroughs 120. For more information, contact Steven Schimmrich at schimmrs@sunyulster.edu or (845) 687-7683.