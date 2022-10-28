The Woodstock Chamber of Arts and Commerce and The Secret City are partnering to bring the annual Woodstock Halloween celebration to life. A staple of the cultural calendar and a hallmark of the town’s many annual celebrations, Woodstock Halloween takes place at 5p.m., Monday, October 31, on the Village Green in Woodstock, where Mill Hill Road, Tinker Street and Rock City Road meet.

With a costume parade, prizes for best homemade costumes, free candy from participating merchants and the streets filled with costumed locals, Woodstock Halloween invites people of all ages to gather in the streets to celebrate a ghoulish, interactive, and joyful holiday.

A workshop for the public will take place 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, October 30 at Utopia Sound Stage at the Bearsville Center, 295 Tinker Street, for anyone who wants to help make the parade happen.

On Halloween, the roads will close at 5 p.m., with the costume parade heading towards The Village Green at 5:15 p.m. and the costume contest and prizes will be awarded immediately after. Special guests this year include Rock Academy drumline leading the costume parade, Rosendale Improvement Association Brass Band and Social Club, and Center for Creative Education’s Energy Dancers leading a flash mob to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

There will be an after party at the Bearsville Center beginning at 7p.m. with Halloween treats like candied apples and hot chocolate, a woodland walk with paper lanterns in the trees, a cash bar and a bonfire with s’mores.

The Woodstock Chamber of Commerce and Arts promotes the well-being of business, culture and tourism in the town of Woodstock, NY. The Secret City is a not-for-profit arts organization based in Woodstock, NY, creating celebrations of art, culture and community as well as providing ways for artists to connect with the community.

For more information, see https://thesecretcity.org/blog/

To volunteer, email: manager@thesecretcity.org.