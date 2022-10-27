Saugerties police responded to a 911 call on Oct. 25 reporting a vehicle had “run off the roadway and into the Plattekill Creek in the area of 764 Glasco Turnpike”. On arrival, first responders found a white 2010 Subaru Outback wheels-deep in the water.

Police say the driver, 60-year-old Marlene L. Sommers of Saugerties, “drove off the northbound side of Glasco Turnpike down the creek embankment, coming to rest in the Plattekill Creek.”

An emergency dispatcher determined the driver had managed to escape both the vehicle and the water after the accident. After being evaluated by paramedics and showing no signs of injury, Sommers refused further medical attention.

Steyer’s Automotive Towing arrived to remove the vehicle from the water, and police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.