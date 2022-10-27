The Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter is holding its Fall Psychic Fair fundraiser on Saturday, October 29 on the shelter grounds, part of the Saugerties Transfer Station, at 1765 Route 212 in Saugerties. Walk-in appointments are available with several tarot card readers, astrologers, Reiki practitioners and other talent. There will be vendors, a food truck, raffles and fun, free activities like bobbing for tennis balls for dogs and pumpkin decorating for humans. This is a dog-friendly event.

For additional information, visit the Shelter’s Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/3J3Alhh2P, call the shelter at (845) 679-0339 or e-mail to pre-book an appointment with medium Bobby Brust or animal communicator Liz Wassell at SaugertiesAnimalShelter2017@gmail.com.