Every Halloween since 1990, The Bakery on North Front Street has hosted the Night of 100 Pumpkins. People of all ages carve or paint pumpkins, which are judged by a panel of local artists on Halloween night. This year, The Bakery is passing the torch to Historic Huguenot Street, who will be hosting the popular pumpkin display and competition during Trick-or-Treat on Huguenot Street and the New Paltz Halloween Parade Afterparty.

Judges will make their final decisions on the winners of various categories during the Halloween Parade. When the parade returns to HHS, all carved pumpkins will be lit and the winning submissions will be displayed on the top porch of the DuBois Fort Visitor Center. Winners will be able to collect their prizes in the DuBois Fort.

To enter a pumpkin, visit https://static1.squarespace.com/static/53285698e4b0689686dbce6c/t/634f169dd410875a2be7fc1f/1666127518869/The+Bakery%27s+Night+of+100+Pumpkins+Entry+Form-3.pdf. Pumpkins should be dropped off at Historic Huguenot Street on October 30 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.