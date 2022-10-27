Showcasing over 40 different items, the third annual Hurley Heritage Society autumn auction is live for viewing, bidding and winning. Art, jewelry, baskets of cheer, furniture, antiques are four tickets to Legoland are available, and many items are reflective of the local Hurley area.

In-person viewings of auction items will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hurley Heritage Society Museum. The last day to bid is October 30. To view and bid, visit hurleyheritagesociety.org. For additional information about the auction, contact auction@hurleyheritagesociety.org.

The annual auction is a fundraiser for the Hurley Heritage Society, an all-volunteer organization dedicated to preserving, protecting, educating and celebrating Hurley’s unique heritage.