Senator Michelle Hinchey has announced that she secured $300,000 in State and Municipal Facilities Capital (SAM) grant funding to extend water and sewer lines along the Kings Highway corridor to the Mt. Marion Firehouse, nearby homes and local businesses in Saugerties.

The grant awarded by Senator Hinchey will fund a water infrastructure capital project that will extend clean drinking water and a sanitary sewer system from Industrial Drive South to the Mt. Marion Firehouse, connecting 14 homes, four businesses and the Mt. Marion Fire Department to a municipal water supply for the first time. In celebration of the funding announcement, Senator Hinchey was joined at the Mt. Marion Firehouse by Saugerties Town supervisor Fred Costello, Jr., Mt. Marion Fire Company chief Glenn Jones and Ulster County legislators Aaron Levine (District 1), Joe Maloney (District 2) and Dean Fabiano (District 3). The Ulster County Legislature matched Senator Hinchey’s grant award, while the Saugerties Town Board and local residents contributed over $400,000 to the project, which is expected to begin in 2023.

“I am incredibly proud to have secured a transformational capital investment for Saugerties, which will guarantee a clean and safe water supply for residents and small businesses along the Kings Highway Corridor and support our first responders at the Mt. Marion Firehouse,” said Senator Hinchey. “As the climate crisis places new and costly burdens on our local water supply, it is incumbent that we step up and deliver for small, underresourced communities like Saugerties. I’m thrilled to be the advocate leading that fight to ensure clean water access for our residents, which will translate to a healthier community and savings for taxpayers.”

Fire Chief Jones said, “The Mt. Marion Fire Company would like to thank senator Michelle Hinchey for the work she has done to get funding for water and sewer to our Firehouse and the wider community. The Firehouse is used for evacuation situations as well as a staging location for utility contractors, and the water system we currently have in place is not adequate to handle major disasters. This funding is crucial, and we’re grateful to Senator Hinchey for making sure we have the resources to continue protecting the community.”