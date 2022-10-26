Boitson’s restaurant in Kingston was beloved by locals and visitors alike until pandemic regulations burdened the business to extinction in January 2022. Now a new venture from a familiar Kingston face is poised to lease the location and take its place.

On Wednesday, Boitson’s owner Maria Phillips confirmed on social media that the “rumors are true”, and that “Dave Amato, from Ole Savannah, is going to be opening his own restaurant in the space.” The post was accompanied by a list of restaurant equipment Phillips is selling to make way for the new business.

Phillips explained she wasn’t sure what type of cuisine was coming to the location, but she is “confident it will be fantastic” and is “excited for this change.”

Amato is business partners at Ole Savannah with Mark Guido, of the locally famous Guido family which owns and operates numerous Kingston restaurants. Amato is a Culinary Institute graduate with decades of experience in the restaurant business.