The Hurley Heritage Society will host an online presentation and lecture featuring the DeWitt Cousins of Uncovering History and the DeWitt Family Historical Society on October 27 at 7 p.m. They will discuss the facts, findings and lore surrounding the Kingston Old Dutch Church archaeological exhumation of their ancestors, Dutch settlers who once lived in Wiltwyck/Kingston and surrounding towns in the 17th century.

Dr. Joseph Diamond, SUNY New Paltz professor of Archaeology, who was the lead archaeologist on the project, will join the DeWitts to provide details on the historical discoveries made and what the continuing investigation will likely reveal. To join the lecture on Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86275540114. For more information, visit hurleyheritagesociety.org.