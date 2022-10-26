The Saugerties Farmers’ Market celebrates Halloween with Tricks & Treats at the last market of the season on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The costume contest will be held at 11:30 a.m. with prizes at noon. The categories for children 12 and under are the Most Imaginative; the winner will receive artist Giovanni Zorlozo’s extraordinary surprise carved pumpkin. The winner of the Funniest category will get a Big Monster Cookie from Kakes a la Kim by Kimberly Fassilis. The Scariest category winner will get a Saugerties T-shirt from Arteesan T-Shirts by Veronika Schmidt Surla. By special request from the market, Zorlozo will produce a carved pumpkin of “American Gothic,” the Farmer and His Wife, by Grant Wood, which will be awarded for an adult in the category of The Three W’s: the Wildest, Weirdest and Wonderfullest. So come to the market in costume.

Lucy Garrison, a market supporter, will give out 50 gift bags of candies and treats for kids so no child will be sent away empty handed. There will also be six painted resin pumpkins as gifts for additional specially costumed visitors.

Christina Brady, a major sponsor of the Saugerties Farmers’ Market, will launch her website at the market: spiritkeeperstudio.com. She will have a fun craft for everyone to try, a party favor, poppy pods from her garden and sweet bookmarks reminding us all to breathe.

Jen Benepe will be doing face painting and Joan Monastero will help kids paint a pumpkin. Join artist Anita Barbour at the Kids Art Corner and make friendly ghosts, good witches and cute skeletons. Live music will be provided by Andy Styles.

Local farm food, including apples, pears, winter squash, greens, potatoes, garlic, chicken, pork and beef products, honey, maple syrup, pickles, sauces, wines, cheese, lavender products and more will be available, along with a variety of sweet and savory baked goods and artisan breads.

The market is open is located at 115 Main Street, across from Cahill Elementary School.