On October 22 at 2:22 p.m., New York State Police requested forest ranger assistance at Minnewaska State Park to hoist a subject who fell approximately 50 feet into a crevice near Gertrude’s Nose. State staff and local responders raised the 54-year-old with a high angle rope rescue.

The subject from New York City suffered a significant head injury and was in and out of consciousness. Rescuers carried him half a mile to Gertrude’s Nose where they were met by ranger lieutenant Slade and ranger Jahn.

Rangers loaded the subject into an aviation litter. At 4 p.m., with New York State Police pilots Bowe and Leeder flying, Ranger Stratton hoisted the patient into the helicopter. The patient was then transferred to a Life Flight helicopter and taken to the hospital. Resources were clear by 6 p.m.