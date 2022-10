The public is invited to an autumnal labyrinth walk within the gardens of St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church in Woodstock on Friday, October 28 from 5 to 6 p.m. “During the walk, we will share in a quiet, reflective practice that comes at this time of seasonal change,” noted organizer Dana Patton. Pamphlets will be available to help guide newcomers to the practice of walking the labyrinth.

St. Gregory’s is located at 2578 Route 212, just east of the Village of Woodstock.