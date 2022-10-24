Kingston’s annual Festival of Scarecrows was held Saturday, October 22 at Frog Alley Park, the ruins of the Louw-Bogardus house on Frog Alley in Uptown, off North Front Street. This event was sponsored by the City of Kingston, Friends of Historic Kingston and the Junior League of Kingston. On view were scarecrows designed by local artists, businesses and community members, as well as artwork by Kingston City School District elementary schools. Visitors had the chance to pet a rabbit and rooster provided by Forsyth Nature Center and children could sit in a Halloween-decorated fire truck, which was provided by the Volunteer Fireman’s Hall and Museum.