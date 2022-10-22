The Gardiner Library presents a storytime and author visit on Tuesday, October 25 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Ages 2 to 5 join Miss Amy and New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Jessie Sima for a very special, spooky storytime. Sima will read Hardly Haunted (by Jessie Sima) and Leo: A Ghost Story (by Mac Barnett and Christian Robinson). Miss Amy will lead Halloween-inspired songs.

Take a craft to make at home. Wear a costume. No registration is required. The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike. For additional information, call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.