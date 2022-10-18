All aboard. Kingston Model Train and Railroad Hobby Show at the Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center at 467 Broadway in Kingston on October 23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The show features 11,000 square feet of operating layouts, dealer and vendor tables and large scale garden railroad train display. Also, there are toy train raffles, food and refreshments, free door and show prize giveaways, and Thomas the Tank engine trains. For more information go to https://kingstontrainshow.com/.

— Phyllis’s pick

New perspective. Donald Elder New Paintings at Elena Zang Gallery, 3671 Route 212, Shady. Ongoing through November 1. Elder applies an abstract impressionist point of view to his paintings. He has an emotional rapport with nature. His work echoes of fantasy, mystical light and romanticism. For more information go to: www.elenazang.com.

— Dion’s pick

A Tribute to Carlos Santana. Abraxis at The Falcon, 1348 Route 9W, Marlboro on October 20, Main stage dining 5-9 p.m., music at 7 p.m. A sextet of our region’s finest veteran Latin players, comes together to honor the music of Carlos Santana which shattered the barriers between rock and Latin music, across generations, introducing the world to the power and joy of Afro-Latin beats, forging a path for many Latin and fusion artists to follow. For more information go to: www.liveatthefalcon.com.

— Angela’s pick

An intimate look at the Ashokan Reservoir. Catskill Conversation: Solace and Sanctuary with Kate McGloughlin and Gail Straub at Ashokan Center Performance Hall, 477 Beaverkill Road, Olivebridge on October 23 at 2 p.m. The 54-page cloth-covered edition includes 24 color reproductions of McGloughlin’s luminous oil paintings of the Ashokan Reservoir and 20 inspirational essays by Straub which honor her ongoing relationship to the Ashokan and commitment to conservation. This gathering will feature an intimate conversation between the artist and author, as they reflect on the restorative power of nature, creativity and the friendship they enjoy which grew from a mutual reverence for this extraordinarily beautiful place. For more information go to: www.ashokancenter.org.

— Terence’s pick

Now I know my CBDs. Cannastock at the Colony Café, 22 Rock City Road, Woodstock on October 22 from 1 to 6 p.m. An immersive cannabis experience with local and national cannabis brands. Like minded consumers and exhibitor, educational panels. Learn about job opportunities in the cannabis industry. Live reggae music from Royal Khaoz and Max Glaser. Consumption friendly 21+ event. Check it out at www.cannastockny.com.

— Zac’s pick

Fall for Fun. Fall Harvest Fun at Wallkill View Farm Market, Route 299W, New Paltz. Now through October 31. Pick-your-own pumpkins, corn maze, pumpkin mountain and spooky tunnel, and FREE weekend hayrides and Peter Pumpkin’s jump house. Open 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily, 845-255-8050 or follow on Facebook.

— Pam’s pick

The past comes alive. The City Awakens with Theater on the Road at the Old Dutch Church Cemetery, 272 Wall Street, Kingston. On October 22 and 29 at 7 p.m. experience living history by stepping across the centuries to meet seven characters that put Kingston on the map. For more information go to: www.theatreontheroad.com.

— Jenny’s pick

Guitars galore. The Woodstock Invitational Luthiers Showcase at the Bearsville Center, Bearsville from October 21 to 23, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Fine handmade acoustic guitars and stringed musical instruments — exhibited by their creators — show and sale, live acoustic music, special exhibits, vendors, instructional clinics and workshops, concerts and Tonewood Festival. For more information go to: www.woodstockinvitational.com.

— Lynn’s pick

Tribute to Sondheim. Sondheim on Sondheim at the Center for Performing Arts, Rhinebeck on October 21, 22 at 8 p.m. and October 23 at 3 p.m. Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Conceived by James Lapine, directed by Tamara Cacchione and Louisa Vilardi, music direction by Paul and JoAnne Schubert. The tapestry of creativity that characterizes Stephen Sondheim remained largely undiscussed, especially by the man himself, until the creation of Sondheim on Sondheim. Ranging from the beloved to the obscure, the carefully selected two-dozen songs hang from a framework of in-depth video interviews, delving into Sondheim’s personal life and artistic process. For more information go to: www.centerforperformingarts.showare.com.

— Geddy’s pick

Don’t be scared off. Festival of Scarecrows, Frog Alley, Uptown Kingston on October 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tall scarecrows, small scarecrows, seated scarecrows, scarecrows in a box, lady scarecrows, scary scarecrows and scarecrows with metal heads, pumpkin heads, cabbage heads, human-like heads and more. Artwork from local Kingston City School District elementary students will be on display and select farm animals will be visiting from the Forsyth Nature Center. Go to: www.fohk.org for more information.

— Genia’s pick