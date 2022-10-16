For the first time ever, the New Paltz Halloween Parade will be adjusting its route to conclude on the grounds of Historic Huguenot Street (HHS). This beloved community tradition, which begins at the New Paltz Middle School parking lot (196 Main Street) at 6 p.m. on Halloween night, will make its way down Main Street, veering right onto North Front Street at Elting Memorial Library instead of heading to the firehouse, which has relocated. The jubilant jaunt will cross Route 32 with the support of the New Paltz Police Department and continue past the iconic Jean Hasbrouck House. Participants will be invited to collect candy bars and apples from the New Paltz Rotary Club across the street from the DuBois Fort Visitor Center. Then, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the New Paltz Halloween Parade After Party will take place. There will be live music, fun Halloween-themed photo opportunities, food from local food trucks and more.

Trick-or-Treat on Huguenot Street

After a two-year hiatus, the community tradition of Trick-or-Treat on Huguenot Street returns to New Paltz, Monday, October 31 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Children and families are welcome to gather on Huguenot Street and seek goodies from the residents of the historic homes, both past and present. This event is free and open to the public. During this event, a portion of Huguenot Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from the 1799 LeFevre House at 54 Huguenot Street to the Freer House at 98 Huguenot Street.

Night of 100 Pumpkins

Every Halloween since 1990, The Bakery on North Front Street has hosted Night of 100 Pumpkins. People of all ages carve or paint pumpkins, which are judged by a panel of local artists on Halloween night. This year, The Bakery is passing the torch to Historic Huguenot Street, who will be hosting the popular pumpkin display and competition during Trick-or-Treat on Huguenot Street and the New Paltz Halloween Parade After Party.

Judges will make their final decisions on the winners of various categories during the Halloween Parade. When the parade returns to HHS, all carved pumpkins will be lit and the winning submissions will be displayed on the top porch of the DuBois Fort Visitor Center. Winners will be able to collect their prizes in the DuBois Fort. Categories and how to submit will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Halloween Craft Fair and Scavenger Hunt

HHS’s second annual Halloween Craft Fair & Scavenger Hunt will place on October 29 and October 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. At this event, children will have the opportunity to complete three spooky crafts, participate in a scavenger hunt of the National Historic Landmark District and enjoy an array of Halloween treats and goodies. Children will take all crafts home and may choose between a bag of candy or an allergy-free, “teal pumpkin” approved bag of treats as their scavenger hunt prize. Admission is $10 for each child and adult guardians are free of charge. The ticket price includes a festive treat and a bag of Halloween goodies. Pre-registration is required for this event.

Post-parade activities are hosted in partnership with Historic Huguenot Street, the New Paltz Rotary Club, the Town of New Paltz and the Village of New Paltz.