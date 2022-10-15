Fall for Art will celebrate its 26th anniversary celebration from 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 through 5 p.m. on Friday, November 11. Twenty-six years ago, Judy Polinsky suggested that the Jewish Federation of Ulster County sponsor an art event for Hudson Valley artists to gather together in one space to show and sell their artwork. Twenty-six years later, Fall for Art is now established as a premier art and community fundraising event.

Fall for Art is a juried art show, sale and community fundraiser that brings Hudson Valley artists together in a single virtual space for several days to show and sell their artwork. It will continue in 2022 as a virtual show. A seamless, user-friendly, eye-pleasing virtual platform has been created by Mike Rice, owner of Net Prophet, and graphic artist Supattra Samanyaphon. Art-lovers will be able to “visit” 35 Hudson Valley artists’ spaces, representing a variety of media.

Fall for Art will support the Federation, Hudson Valley artists and local not-for-profits including Circle of Friends for the Dying, the Hudson Valley Food Bank, Jewish Family Services, the Hudson Valley LGBTQ Center, Oncology Support Services and People’s Place. Proceeds from Fall for Art are allocated to the artists (70 percent of individual sales), Federation causes and local not-for-profits.

For additional information, visit www.fallforart.org, call the Federation office at (845) 338-8131 or e-mail baccohen@gmail.com.