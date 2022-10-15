This Halloween season, the Hurley Heritage Society is inviting the creative and imaginative to participate in its annual Scarecrow Invasion. Adults, children, groups, businesses and organizations may create and display their own scarecrow creations. Scarecrows will be displayed on the front lawn of the Hurley Heritage Society Museum, located at 52 Main Street in Hurley, from October 21 through November 1. Prizes are given for the Most Creative, the Scariest, Most Seasonal and Most Historical.

To participate, register by calling (845) 338-7686 or e-mail bzell1950@aol.com by October 16. Registration is free. Delivery of participating scarecrows must be brought to the Museum, on a post to stick in the ground, on Friday, October 21 any time between noon and 4 p.m.

Scarecrows should have attached the participant’s contact information (name, phone and e-mail). Please, no political scarecrows. (Scarecrows must be removed by the end of the day on November 2.)

Prizes include gift certificates to Herzog’s, Stewart’s, Boice’s Milk House and others and will be announced on the Hurley Heritage Society’s website and Facebook accounts by Sunday evening, October 23. For more information about the Hurley Heritage Society and the event, visit www.hurleyheritagesociety.org.