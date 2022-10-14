The building that housed the American Candle Company on Kings Highway in Saugerties has had several plans from potential buyers, but all fell through for one reason or another. The building saw use in 2016, however, a developer’s plan to turn a large portion of the building into a shooting range and law enforcement training center was never completed.

The latest proposal looks more like a real possibility. At a public hearing prior to the October 5 Town Board meeting, Supervisor Fred Costello said New York State is providing millions of dollars in funding through the Restore New York program for rehabilitation and reuse of industrial buildings. In particular, the loading docks and several other parts of the building are eligible for the state funds, Costello said. “We have applied on their behalf, and they have reimbursed us the application fee.”

Art Green, the owner of Shadow Supply, across the street from the building, said the company that is interested in developing the building plans to use it as a distribution center and would employ five to 25 people. “I definitely approve of the use of this building, and my wife approves of it also; that’s the most important thing.”