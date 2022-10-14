The Kingston Land Trust has announced that the Forest Sanctuary will officially open on Saturday, October 15. From 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. the public can come and experience the new public access amenities, enjoy food and music (including an eclectic DJ set) and help plant native shrubs and fruit trees. There will also be pumpkin carving, face painting, drumming and traditional music from Veracruz Mexico.

If you are arriving by car, you can park in the JFK Elementary School parking lot at 71 Gross St. Kingston and follow signs to the gathering. If you are arriving by foot or bike, you can take the Kingston Greenline / Kingston Point Rail Rail and find the new entrance to the Forest Sanctuary just off the trail between Rondout Gardens and Delaware Ave.

All are welcome. A rain day has been set for Sunday, October 16. Check out the Kingston Land Trust’s Facebook page for further details.