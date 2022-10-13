The exhibit “Making Woodstock Home: Artist William Arlt” features the life and work of an early-20th-century Woodstock artist whose descendants reside in the Village to this day. It will run through October 30 on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Historical Society of Woodstock, located at 20 Comeau Drive in Woodstock.

Arriving in America in 1882 at age 14 with his parents and brother, William Arlt (1882-1952) knew he was an artist and strove to make it a reality. Arlt found beauty in the Catskill Mountains and endeavored to portray it. Woodstock became the ideal setting for his art, and it soon became his home. This exhibit displays the wide variety of his artistic palette and tracks his life in Woodstock with his family.

Admission is free. At this time, masks are recommended. For further information, call (845) 679-2256 or e-mail info@historicalsocietyofwoodstock.org.