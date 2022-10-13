The Saugerties Village Board agreed on Monday, October 3, to hire its first female sewer plant worker. Serena Augustine received high praise from plant operator Mike Hopf and part-time operator Joe Myers. They have both said they were impressed with her interest and ability, said Trustee Donald Hackett. The board voted unanimously to hire her. “She’s breaking the glass ceiling, or whatever it’s called,” Hackett said. In response to a question, Hackett said Augustine’s background is in finance, chemistry and math.