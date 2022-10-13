The environmental cleanup of iPark87 at the former TechCity site in the Town of Ulster is moving forward. The “asbestos mountain” has been removed.

“EPA has removed the last piles of asbestos-contaminated material from this site, reclaiming this area for new economic activity,” announced EPA regional administrator Lisa Garcia. “This marks a milestone for the Town of Ulster, following a process that saw officials from New York State and Ulster County take a prominent role in working with EPA to find a solution that clears the way for businesses to move forward with new construction and renovation projects. This collaborative work is a model for future cleanups.”

In June 2022, the EPA reached agreement with iPark87, LLC, developer of the former TechCity facility, to remove asbestos at the site. The agreement called for the proper removal of asbestos from the interior of Building 1 and removal of the three large debris piles containing asbestos. The content of the piles were disposed of off-site at an EPA-approved landfill.

U.S. senator Charles Schumer said the asbestos-free facility would now be “a foundation for the Hudson Valley’s economic future.”