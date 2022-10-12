A Catskill man riding a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind on Rte. 32 by a 1998 Honda motorcycle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. According to Saugerties police, he accident left the Honda rider with multiple injuries in Albany Medical Center, while the Harley operator was charged with license-related misdemeanors in an ongoing investigation.

Police say Matthew S. Altenau, 34, of Catskill, was driving his motorcycle north on Rte. 32 at approximately 1:07pm, when a motor vehicle coming from Old Kings Highway drove directly in front of his path. At that moment, Altenau was being followed by Fredrick J. Williams, 35, of Cairo on his own motorcycle. When Altenau locked up his brakes to avoid hitting the car, Williams crashed his Honda into the back of Altenau’s Harley. Both riders were immediately knocked to the ground as the car that pulled into their paths reportedly drove away.

DIAZ Ambulance and the Centerville Cedar Grove Fire Department arrived on the scene to treat the men. Altenau got treatment on-site and was taken to Kingston Hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.” Williams was brought to Albany Medical Center after police say he “sustained multiple injuries in the crash” when colliding with the Harley in front of him.

Police said their investigation into the incident is still moving forward, and as of now Altenau has been charged with Misdemeanor Aggrivated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree, and the violation of Driving out of Class (Non-Motorcycle endorsement).

Saugerties Police ask you to call them at (845) 246-9800 if you witnessed this crash.