New Paltz joined the nationwide “Women’s Wave” of action Saturday, October 8 in advocating for reproductive rights and the passage of a state constitutional right to abortion.

On the corner of Main Street in front of the Elting Library, over 75 people gathered at the rally organized locally by New Paltz Women in Black. The musical band Tin Horn Uprising raised everyone’s spirits with their songs and chants. It is hoped that this wave will elect those who will fight for women’s rights, their families and their future.

Rosalyn Cherry, a member of Women in Black stated, “It was imperative for us to sponsor a rally for reproductive rights which are women’s rights and human rights. We must continue to take this message to the streets making sure politicians and the courts heed our demands that women have the right to control our bodies and our lives.”

Standing along with the crowd and carrying a sign was former NY State Senator Jen Metzger, who is currently running for the office of Ulster County Executive. Metzger spoke to the crowd and stressed her continued support for women’s rights. With less than a month before the election, she stressed the importance of the Women’s Wave to insure that people are elected who will support women’s issues. “I am the only candidate in the race for Ulster County Executive who supports choice and has a track record in office of protecting our reproductive rights and freedoms,” said Metzger. “My Republican opponent Jim Quigley donates to, and is supported by, the anti-choice Conservative Party. We should be fighting to make abortion more accessible to those who need it, not turning back the clock and stripping away fundamental rights.”