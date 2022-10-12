The community is invited to donate to the Carol Roper Memorial Bench Fund. The bench has been approved by the Village Board and will be installed by the Wallkill Valley Land Trust on the Rail Trail. The cost will be $2,500. Please make checks out to “Carol Roper Bench” and send to Sharon Roth, 35B Colonial Drive, New Paltz NY 12561.

Roper passed away on April 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Ohio, she and husband Don moved to New Paltz in 1964. After receiving her MA in English at Bowling Green University in Ohio, she taught English at Dutchess County Community College. She was very active in the community, serving as Town supervisor, Town Board member, Town Planning Board chair, Elting Memorial Library trustee and president, Town Recreation Commission president, New Paltz Community Partnership member, Poné Ensemble member, Lifelong Learning Institute member and New Paltz Rural Cemetery trustee. She also volunteered at many community events including the Library Fair, Taste of New Paltz, Halloween Parade and New Paltz Eve.

She was a very involved member of the New Paltz United Methodist Church, instrumental in functions like Friday Soups and Salad, the Administrative Council, the Parish Pastor Relations Committee and the Play School.