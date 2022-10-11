The town of Hurley’s draft $3.72 million budget calls for a 1.29 percent tax levy increase and 4.45 rise in spending.

If passed by the town board, the General Fund tax levy remains flat at $835,373 while the Highway Fund levy will increase from $1,497,125 to $1,527,100 according to the October 7 draft.

Some highlights are:

Expenses for the supervisor’s office, including $28,000 for the supervisor, $39,520 for the administrator and $36,426 for the bookkeeper, plus $52,400 in contractual expenses, is $120,946, up from $119,500.

Court costs are $94,930, up from $82,500.

The town clerk’s office, which includes the town clerk and deputy town clerk, is $85,325, up from $78,100.

The highway superintendent’s office, which includes the highway superintendent and administrator, is $97,080, up from $95,700.