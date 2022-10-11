While it is not common practice for the county executive’s office and our departments to comment on personnel issues in the press, we do feel it is proper to give context to what is contained in this article.

First and foremost, we support our staff and their strong commitment to providing Ulster County residents with optimal transit services. We also support UCAT director Loren Johnson in his effort to maximize our ability to deliver these services. We do not believe these to be exclusive of each other, and over time a collaborative effort will lead to a better workplace for all and the best possible services for our residents.

Our goal is to increase ridership through operational efficiencies and expanding services to areas that currently lack transit options.

As part of this transition, we have changed the schedules for drivers, dispatchers, and support staff to better meet the needs of our riders. We understand this is disruptive for their individual lives, but we have made all of these changes in consultation with the employees and their union.

To date, we have received no formal grievances from the staff regarding any of the changes made, as we believe the changes have all been made in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement.

Ulster County is an organization of over 1300 employees, and we have five collective bargaining units that govern much of the employee/management working relationship. While it is unfortunate that individual employees are having difficulty with the changes, our goal is to continue to work with them and find ways to incorporate their feedback into what we believe will be transformative changes for the county.

UCAT’s services have undergone significant change over the last several years with the addition of Kingston Citibus to its organization and then the pressures of managing through a pandemic.

We are now at the point where our organization needs to catch up to the demands of a modern, efficient, and equitable transit system. This includes changing routes and schedules, investing in electric buses and the associated infrastructure, and refocusing our effort in ensuring our ridership is receiving the level of service and professionalism they deserve. Ultimately, we are working towards the improvements our riders need.