Woodstock Voters overwhelmingly approved the town library’s $689,830.89 budget and re-elected two incumbent trustees to five-year terms. The budget passed 204-67 in the October 6 vote and trustee election. The 2023 spending plan calls for a 1.98 percent tax increase, which is below the state cap. Spending is up 0.73 percent.

The budget includes 5 percent pay raises for staff to try and keep up with a rising cost of living.

Not included in the budget is funding for legal fees to defend against a lawsuit to stop the library’s move to 10 Dixon Avenue in Bearsville. The library has spent nearly $16,000 in legal fees toward an estimated $25,000, which will come out of the 2022 budget.

Incumbents Caroline Jerome and Barry Miller were reelected to the Board of Trustees without opposition.

Jerome, who has been on the board since 2017, received 159 votes. She owns a design and branding firm and lives on Ohayo Mountain Road with her husband and daughter.

Miller, the longest-serving trustee, received 158 votes. He has been on the board for 21 years and is the vice president. Miller has coordinated Live at the Library concerts and produces a monthly video about the library featuring interviews with readers, writers, staff and musicians.