The Saugerties Farmers’ Market will hold a Tea Party on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cahill School parking lot at 115 Main Street. Enjoy afternoon tea and refreshments, British style, in honor of the recently departed Queen of England.

Tea makers, bakers and chefs are chiming in to provide a tea menu with five different hot teas and a selection of savory and sweet-baked products. The menu is in development with tea maker Nancy Messina of OwlsHoot and Co. Chef Chris Arquiett of Brave the Flames is cooking French toast. Chef Tom Fisher of Corners is making quiche. Bakers Kim Fassilis of Kakes a la Kim is baking macaroons, Ashley Madera of Cookie Board is baking tiny tarts and Our Daily Bread is baking scones.

Anita Barbour, a well-known local artist, has a Kids’ art corner project planned to help kids make paper teacups and saucers, teapots and cookies to hold their own paper tea party. Kids will enjoy the food and learn the tea ceremony, while dressing up if they like and talking British English.

Other activities will include face painting and live music with singer-songwriter Paul Maloney.

Shoppers can also eat lunch at the market café or take home prepared foods made by the chefs in the market.

The Saugerties Farmers’ Market showcases the finest farm-to-table products and artisan crafts in the Hudson Valley with the goal of promoting healthy living and sharing a community spirit.

For additional information, visit SaugertiesFarmersMarket.com, facebook.com/SaugertiesFarmersMarket or instagram.com/saugertiesfarmersmarket.