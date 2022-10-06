Community Playback Theatre will be offering their last show for the year on the historic Boughton Place Stage in Highland. All are invited to attend on Saturday, October 8, 2022, 3:00 pm, at Boughton Place, 150 Kisor Road, Highland, NY. Admission: $10.00, and $2.00 off if you mention Hudson Valley One.

Playback Theatre is a form of improvisation in which audience members volunteer true stories and feelings from their lives that are then interpreted improvisationally using music, movement and spoken word. Over the course of a performance, actors and audience co-create an experience that can range from serious to side-splitting, from moving to mirthful.

Originated in the Mid-Hudson Valley, Playback Theatre is now practiced internationally. Community Playback Theatre is one of the oldest continuously performing Playback companies in the world.

COVID protocols: audience members are asked to be masked (players onstage will not be masked, but will have tested negative for COVID-19 that day); audience chairs will be distanced; air purifiers will be running.

Performances are appropriate for adults, and for children able to be quiet and attentive audience members.

For more information, call 845-883-0392.