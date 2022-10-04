On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported a series of unrelated arrests as follows:

Marco J. Rivera, 22, of Washingtonville was charged with Rape in the Second Degree (a felony) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (a misdemeanor). After an investigation stemming from information provided by the Village of Walden Police Department, police allege Rivera had sexual intercourse with a 14-year old when he was 20, after connecting with the juvenile on the Snapchat app. He was arraigned in the Town of Shawangunk Justice Court and released on his own recognizance to appear at a future court date.

Elmin Sanchez-Trochez (33) and Paola Torres-Jimenez (37), both of Yonkers, were arrested after police say they were caught greasy-handed stealing cooking oil from a Town of Esopus restaurant. Both were charged with Petit Larceny (a misdemeanor). The discovery came as deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle parked by the restaurant at approximately 2:20am. They were released to appear later in court.

David H. Smith, 36, of Saugerties, turned himself in after skipping a court appearance in July of 2022 relating to a narcotics arrest in 2020. At the time he surrendered to law enforcement, he had three outstanding warrants. He was also wanted by New York State Police and the City of Kingston Police on unrelated misdemeanor charges. He was remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail and will return to court to answer for his charges at future dates and times.

All persons charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.