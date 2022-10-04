Drunk on apples. Apples and Wine festival at Weed Orchards and Winery, 43 Mount Zion Road, Marlboro on October 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A special experience where guests can pick-your-own apples, enjoy delicious apple food and drink specials, enjoy live music and beautiful views at the farm and winery. To get tickets at a discounted price in advance go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/apples-and-wine-festival-tickets-405744782567 or buy tickets at the door.

Cozy in flannel. Flannel Festival, Catskill Mountain Moonshine, 31 Market Street, Saugerties on Saturday, October 8. Celebrate the most colorful season in your most colorful flannel. Includes food, music and $5 drink specials. Tickets in advanced $15, $20 at the door. For more information go to https://catskillmtnshine.com/.

Mangia, mangia. Italian Festival on the Rondout waterfront, Kingston. Sunday, October 9, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Great food, live music, family fun, street performers, children’s tent. Fireworks by Ole Savannah & Feeney Shipyard. Free shuttle bus available at Kingston Point, Kingston Plaza and Cornell Street municipal parking lot. For information visit: www.uciaf.org.

Luck of the Irish. Second annual Dutchess County Irish Festival. Tymor Park & Forest, Lagrangeville on Saturday, October 8 at 12 p.m. Live music and dance. Food and drink. Vendors, inflatables, raffles and more. Adults, $20 and kids under 18 are FREE. For more information, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/…/2nd-annual-dutchess-county.

More garlic anyone? Master Gardener garlic sale at Cornell Cooperative Extension, at the back door of the office at 232 Plaza Road, Kingston. Curbside pick-up will be on Saturday, October 8th from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Put in your orders on-line at: https://ulster.cce.cornell.edu/events/2022/10/08/2022-master-gardener-garlic-sale.

Fall on a farm. U-pick Pumpkins and sunflowers fall fun at Seed Song Farm, 160 Esopus Avenue in Kingston on Saturday, October 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kick off October with farm fun for the whole family. Meet animals, listen to live music, take a hay ride or explore the sunflower maze. Hide and seek in the new hay bale scramble and of course U-pick pumpkins. For more information email: info@seedsongfarm.org, phone: 845-383-1528; please leave a message and they will get back to you or go to: www.seedsongfarm.org.

Shop along the Hudson. Field & Supply Fall Market at Hutton Brickyards, 200 North Street, Kingston. Friday-Sunday, October 7-9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. With over 200 vendors, a full weekend of live music, great local eats, and activities for the whole family. For more information go to: https://fieldandsupply.com/pages/fall-mrkt-2022

Mums the word. Saugerties Mum Festival at Seamon Park, 5 Malden Avenue, Saugerties on Sunday, October 9, 12 to 5 p.m. It includes: The Mum Queen and her court presenting flowers courtesy of the Saugerties Society of Little Gardens, live music (band and chorus), an art show, children’s activities, free horse rides, local vendors and refreshments. Wander Seamon Park’s paths, take in its views, visit the bandstands and fountains and of course enjoy the thousands of mums on display.

Autumn foliage in full effect. Fall Festival at Belleayre’s Discovery Lodge on Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The weekend will be jam packed with fun-filled activities for the entire family! Sample the German style food and beverages courtesy of Sodexo, listen to live music, take in the sights with a fall foliage gondola ride, decorate a pumpkin, and more! For more information, visit https://www.belleayre.com/event/fall-festival/.

Celebrate and help the health of a local artist. O+ Festival with events throughout the City of Kingston from October 7 to 9 all day long into the night. Includes 40 bands, over 30 artists, wellness classes and more. Underinsured artists and musicians create and perform in exchange for a variety of services donated by doctors, dentists and complementary care providers. For a complete lineup and to purchase wristbands in advance go to: www.opositivefestival.org.

