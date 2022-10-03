When Ulster Town Supervisor James E. Quigley III announced his candidacy for Ulster County Executive late last month, he forced his municipal constituents to ask a question they might have hoped to avoid for a few more years: What happens next for the town if he wins?

Quigley is in his 13th consecutive year as supervisor, already the longest to serve in the role in Town of Ulster history. Last November, he was elected for what he announced would be his final four-year term, one which runs through December 31, 2025. But with former County Executive Pat Ryan’s election to congress in August, Quigley has emerged as the Republican candidate to replace him. If Quigley defeats Democrat Jen Metzger at the polls next month, he would set in motion the process of figuring out who becomes the first new supervisor in the Town of Ulster in well over a decade.

“I would tender my resignation, triggering a vacancy, which the remaining four members of the Town Board would then caucus to select a new supervisor,” Quigley said. “It’s an appointment by the Town Board.”

In accordance with New York State Election law, a vacancy occurring prior to August 8, 2022 would have been filled through the remainder of the unexpired term. But because Quigley wouldn’t leave the position until after Election Day next month, an appointment would only last through the end of 2023. Should Quigley become the next Ulster County Executive, voters in the Town of Ulster will elect their next supervisor to a four-year term in November of next year.

But who would take over as supervisor until then? At least unofficially, that has yet to be discussed. The position could be filled by a current member of the Town Board, though not necessarily.

“Everyone immediately assumes an appointment of a new supervisor would come from the Town Board, but I believe they merely have to be an elector within the community’s boundaries,” Quigley said, adding that Deputy Supervisor Clayton Van Kleeck could move into the supervisor role.

“It goes through the Town Board, but I believe, based upon my observations, that he is the one that has the highest probability of getting the support of the sitting Town Board members to assume that position,” Quigley said. “And you want someone who, who is actively involved.”

Quigley added that Van Kleeck, or whoever the Town Board appoints should he depart next month, wouldn’t necessarily run for a full term in 2023.

When Shannon Harris stepped down as supervisor in the Town of Esopus in March 2021, Town Board member Jared Geuss took over the position. But rather than run for a full term, Geuss instead successfully sought reelection to the Town Board, with Danielle Freer earning the supervisor role at the polls.

Quigley said the next Ulster town supervisor, whether they take over in November or at the end of his current term, should “pay attention to the details.”

“Because at this level…it is as much a management job managing the organization of the town and departments and employees as it is an elected political position representing the community,” Quigley said. “In other words, every time there is an issue that someone has need for additional information, support, input, whatever, it normally ends up in my office. Whether they be employment issues, contract issues, customer service issues, policy issues, they usually come talk.”

Quigley said that his expectations of job satisfaction and involvement will change if he’s elected as County Executive.

“There is a certain level of satisfaction at the town supervisor’s level for me in being involved and contributing to the day-to-day operation of the town,” he said. “And you have the ability to monitor incremental improvements based upon day-to-day decisions. At the county level, you have 1,650 employees, roughly. You have…about a $370 million budget next year. It is a much larger management structure, and I have no contemplation of being involved in the day-to-day running of the organization as I am here in the town. It’s just physically impossible. So that satisfaction is going to have to be replaced by the satisfaction one receives from serving in that role to a series of mid-level managers who hopefully will carry out the philosophy and adopt a decision making process that has underpinned my success.”

Quigley said that he’s heard from residents of the Town of Ulster who are sad to see him potentially leave municipal government, but would be pleased to see him move up to Ulster County government.

“I’ve had people of all walks of life and in all political affiliations walk into my office and say, ‘We support you,’” Quigley said. “And I think that there’s a sense of personal gratification in those actions, because many of them live within close proximity to Town Hall. They see my car here at all hours of the days and on the weekends and on holidays. They know the effort that I put in. They know the level of diligence that I’m applying to the analysis of the problems. And regardless of political party or affiliation or persuasion, I’m getting the feeling that they appreciate the efforts that I have put in, and they’re willing to allow me to go to the next level.”