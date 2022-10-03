A new exhibition titled “Kingston Revealed” opened at City Hall on Saturday, October 1, during Kingston’s First Saturday art openings. There were performances by the Pablo Shine Latin Jazz Trio and Native American singer-storyteller Matoaka Little Eagle (Grandma Jingle Dress).

In conjunction with the city’s 150th anniversary celebration, the “Kingston Revealed” exhibition includes a spectrum of artistic expression and works that illuminate the complexity of cultures and heritages in the community, as well as the contributions made by all Kingstonian peoples, past and present. Fifteen artists were represented and select works will enter the city’s permanent art collection after the exhibition. Artists whose works are designated for the permanent art collection will receive $750, which will come from Kingston’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The exhibit in the Ground Floor Gallery of City Hall is on display through the end of the year.

For more information, visit www.kingston-ny.gov/exhibitions or contact Kitt Potter, city director of arts and cultural affairs, at kpotter@kingston-ny.gov.