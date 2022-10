Kingston’s Stockade District was transformed into a festive autumnal block party on Saturday, October 1. The 2022 Stockade Faire had something for everyone, including wonderful vendors and entertainment curated by organizers Sean Nutley of bluecashew, Zev Eisenberg of Hudson Modern and a dedicated group of uptown businesses. For car enthusiasts, there was Pugsly’s Classic Cruisin’ vintage car and hot rod show lined up right around the corner on Wall Street.