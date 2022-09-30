Voice Theatre will present Art by Yasmina Reza from October 13 to 23, Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinées at 2 p.m. at its new venue, Bethany Hall in the Old Dutch Church, located at 272 Wall Street in Kingston.

Art is a poignant test of friendship. Crackling, cutting language reveals comic and tragic truths. Three tried-and-true friends discover how they see themselves and each other. The plot revolves around a white painting that one of them has bought for an exorbitant sum. The cast includes Robert Langdon Lloyd as Marc, Neil Howard (Colony of Woodstock impresario) and John Gazzale as Yvan. The production is directed by Shauna Kanter.

The cost is $28 for general admission and $20 for students/seniors. Book tickets online at brownpapertickets.com/event/5478803. For additional information, visit voicetheatre.org or call (845) 679-0154.