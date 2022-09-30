Hudson Valley’s prog/pop chanteuse Sarah Perrotta and her band will be performing a special concert with a string quartet on Friday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Studley Theatre on the SUNY New Paltz campus. The string arrangements were scored by prominent Italian film composer Enzo DeRosa and were used for Perrotta’s latest album Blue to Gold, produced by world-renowned drummer Jerry Marotta (of Peter Gabriel, Hall & Oates and Sarah McLachlan).

Tickets cost $10 at the door and are free for SUNY New Paltz students. For more information on Sarah Perrotta and her music, go to www.sarahperrottamusic.com.