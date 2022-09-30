Construction on a new dog park on a section of Cantine Field separate from the main green is underway and may be finished by this coming spring, Supervisor Fred Costello announced at the September 21 meeting of the Town Board.

The dog park will “be on Cantine Field, but not on Cantine’s field proper,” Costello said. It will be in a small depressed area near the ridge at the field, which Costello said “is an ideal place for a dog park. An individual has offered to pay for most of the fencing, he said.

‘It’s really exciting, it’s something the community has been asking for many years, and we hope to have it open with a ribbon cutting on that area in the Spring of 2023,” Costello said.