The Saugerties Village Board agreed to buy a used 2010 Mack six-wheeled truck with a plow, a wing and a sander for $25,000 from the Town of Ulster. With the equipment that comes with it, it’s obviously worth buying, the board agreed at its regular meeting on September 19.

The truck is in excellent condition, said Department of Public Works Superintendent Richard Forbes. “It has 58,000 miles on it and it’s in very good condition — the body, the cab, the interior, and they have a complete set of maintenance records to go with the truck.”

Board members were curious as to why the Town of Ulster is selling it. Forbes explained that the town is switching to Western Star trucks, and they are on a five-year plan for regular replacement. Mayor Bill Murphy said Town of Esopus Supervisor James Quigley called him and said they intended to sell the truck in the spring, “but I want to help you guys out, and I’ll sell it to you as cheap as possible.” Murphy said he called him personally about it.

The truck is not in the budget, trustee Terry Parisian pointed out. However, board members agreed that they could find the money within the budget. The truck will supplement a new truck the board agreed to purchase at its last meeting. Forbes said the two trucks will get the village through the winter, and the board could consider buying additional trucks on a regular schedule next spring. The board had been concerned that the village could not deal with snow in the coming winter because two of its trucks failed to pass inspection.

The board voted to approve the purchase if it could find the money. “We have to make it happen because this winter is predicted to be snowy,” Parisian said.

The board also discussed developing a plan for regular replacement of village equipment as it ages.