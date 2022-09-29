Unison Arts will present “Thomas Sarrantonio: Field Works,” a solo exhibition of paintings, opening on Sunday, October 1 with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. It is free to attend.

Sarrantonio’s paintings are landscapes cloaked in the sensation of time captured in light, the urgency of the examination of life nearby the dedication to revisit and wander open spaces. Studies of nature and self, oil on panel and prepared paper, they are meditations that connect realms of external perception and internal reflection. Choosing humble, often-overlooked subject matter such as the overgrown grasses at the edge of a field, the artist attempts to translate the dynamic processes of Nature, sunlight and cloud cover passing in their own solitary time into the stasis of physical matter on a painted surface.

Small works are produced directly from Nature, only a few miles from Unison Arts, as part of Sarrantonio’s committed daily plein air painting practice, while large paintings are studio works that turn on memory, experience, imagination and conceptual ideas to negotiate the terrain of contemporary painting. Together the paintings on view are templates to provoke active participation in seeing the world out there, as well as the muted contemplation of this very moment, right now, of light and color, time unfolding.

Unison is located at 68 Mountain Rest Road in New Paltz. For additional information, call (845) 255-1559 or visit www.unisonarts.org.