Saugerties attorney John Stegmayer has retired from his position as a Family Court Support Magistrate after 28 years with New York State’s Third Judicial District, during which he presided over support and paternity proceedings in Rensselaer, Columbia, Greene and Ulster counties.

A former president of both the Ulster and Greene County Bar Associations, Stegmayer has recently accepted a part-time position as an assistant Ulster County public defender, assigned to the Family Court Unit. He will also open his own law office on Wall Street in Kingston, where he will be concentrating on matrimonial and family law cases, in addition to handling real estate and local justice court matters.