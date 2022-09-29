When Saugerties Police arrived in the area of Blue Mountain Road and Mary’s Ave. at 6:49pm on Tuesday, Sep. 27, they found a startling scene: A badly damaged vehicle had rolled over, and the driver was trapped inside.

By the end of the night, the driver was safe, but he was facing six charges: Driving While Intoxicated, Refusal To Submit to a Chemical Test, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Moved from Lane Unsafely, Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent, Consumption/Possession of an open Alcohol Beverage in a Motor Vehicle.

Centerville Cedar Grove Fire Department responded to extricate the operator of the vehicle, 36 year-old Aaron S. Kaartine. The driver was treated at the scene by DIAZ Ambulance paramedics, then taken to WCMC Health Alliance Broadway Campus in Kingston for further treatment.

Upon being released, Kaartine was promptly arrested and charged with DWI. After refusing a chemical test, he was taken into custody, processed and arraigned in Town of Saugerties Justice Court. His license was revoked by the court, and he was released on his own recognizance, with a later court date to answer his charges.