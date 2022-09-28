A panel on Universal Basic Income (UBI) titled “Universal Basic Income: Transformative Policy or Utopian Fantasy?” will be held on October 16 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Parlor at Mohonk Mountain House.

As our world finds daunting problems on multiple fronts, the concept of Universal Basic Income – a policy to provide a regular income to every citizen without eligibility requirement, no questions asked – has gone from a fringe idea to the actual implementation of a variety of its versions in the last few years. There have been possible consequences and results garnered from a number of Guaranteed Income (GI) pilots, programs and even on a national scale through stimulus, pandemic relief and Child Tax Credit.

Panelists include Dr. Almaz Zelleke, professor of Practice in Political Science at NYU Shanghai; Dr. Stephen Nuñez, lead researcher on Guaranteed Income at the Jain Family Institute; Conrad Shaw, writer/filmmaker/UBI researcher and founder of Comingle.com; and Keiko Sono, Hudson Valley-based UBI advocate and founder of the Forge Collective.

This in-person event is open to the public. Registration is required. To register, visit https://mohonk-consultations.org